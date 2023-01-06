ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that took place in 2021. Local residents have organized rallies and vigils in efforts to protect democracy.

Rallies will be held locally and nationwide on this anniversary pushing for accountability by elected leaders. Organizers are fighting for democracy reforms stating, “our freedom, our vote.” Individuals will remember the living democratic republic and advocate the issues they feel are important.

A rally will be held in Albany on January 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. for a candle-less vigil for democracy. This vigil will take place at West Capital Park. WFP, Troy DSA, Mothers Out Front, Food & Water Watch, Rivers & Mountains GreenFaith, One Fair Wage, Declaration for American Democracy Coalition will be in attendance. Citizens of Glens Falls are also speaking out on the issue and holding a candlelight vigil for democracy on January 6 at 5 p.m. at Centennial Circle, Warren Street.