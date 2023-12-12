ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials at local United States Postal Service plants are working around the clock to ensure gifts make it to their destination this holiday season.

Officials said they have seen a 10 percent increase in the number of packages coming through their facility compared to last year. At the Albany plant, they are helping different plants throughout the Northeast process the large amount of packages.

Officials said the equipment they use can help process up to 7,000 packages an hour.

“The team has done a great job, employees really care, and they feel like they are Santa’s little helpers this time of the year,” USPS Albany Plant Exec. Plant Manager Martin Siminski said. “It is great.”

Each day, the plant goes through an average of 120,000 packages a day. Officials said this is easily their busiest time of the year.