Local twin soldiers to retire together

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They went into the military together, and now they’re coming out of it together.

Local twin sisters, who enlisted on the same day to the Army National Guard, are now ending their 34-year careers together.

Master Sgt. Lisa Currier and Lt. Col. Lynn Currier, a couple of Troy natives, do everything together.

They both served in Afghanistan together, they share a house in Troy together, and now, they’re planning their retirements together.

Lynn got through the retirement process first, so she’s currently working a civilian job at the Watervliet Arsenal and waiting for Lisa to finish.

They will both be honored with a retirement lunch on July 12 at Frear Park Golf Club.