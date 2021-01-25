Local TSA members deployed to Washington to provide security for Biden inauguration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, 13 volunteers from the Transportation Security Administration workforce from six airports across northern New York flew to the National Capital Region to work alongside U.S. Secret Service officers and hundreds of other TSA personnel from around the country at designated security checkpoints throughout Washington, D.C. They included TSA personnel from Albany International Airport, Syracuse-Hancock International Airport, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, Plattsburgh International Airport and Greater Binghamton Airport.

TSA officers in Washington, D.C., (from left) Bethany MacFarland of Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, Dana Sawyer of Syracuse-Hancock International Airport and Chris Schack and Ashley Gorczyca of Buffalo-Niagara International Airport (TSA photo)



Lead TSA officer Jackie Seabury from Albany International Airport said that she worked at a small checkpoint about a block from The White House screening members of the media, law enforcement officers and guests who were staying at one of the hotels just a half block from The White House. “It was very safe with so many members of the National Guard, police officers from across the country and Secret Service. It was without a doubt the safest place on earth.” She added that she felt “proud and honored to serve alongside the Secret Service on the singular mission of protecting the President.”

During the deployment, TSA officers conducted physical screening of individuals who appeared at checkpoints near The White House and along the inaugural parade route. The TSA teams worked at checkpoints established by the Secret Service, to screen backpacks, duffle bags, handbags and other personal items before allowing people into the secure zones.