Local theater prepares to reopen with safety protocols

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being closed for seven months, movie theaters in New York got the green light to reopen this Friday. Theaters can open at 25 percent capacity, and no more than 50 people are allowed in front of the screen.

Scotia Cinema is prepared to welcome back moviegoers. It is using signage in the theater to encourage social distancing, and they will be sanitizing after each show. Their concession stand will be fully open, and they are asking people to buy tickets with a credit card.

Owner Richard Adams said they blocked off every other row to keep people spaced out.

“They’re going to have three seats between them, and we’re going to have to go in there and patrol and make sure people are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” he said.

The theater will be playing “The War with Grandpa” starring Robert De Niro at 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES