Local teen’s wish comes true

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local teen, who is living with a nervous system disorder, had her wish come true on Thursday.

Caroline, 18, left by limousine for a big shopping trip in New York City. The family will visit several shops during their three-night stay, including Macy’s and lululemon. Caroline will also be treated to a massage.

Caroline was humbled to be selected for the wish, but her family said it was something she really deserves.

“Because she was so concerned that when she was granted a wish that she was taking a wish away from someone else. Or that she didn’t really deserve it for some reason. I don’t think she realized how sick she was.”

Roland J. Downs Service Experts, longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, helped make this wish come true. This is their eleventh wish celebration since the sponsorship started a few years ago.

