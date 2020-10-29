Local teen’s wish comes true

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local teen, who is living with a nervous system disorder, had her wish come true on Thursday.

Caroline, 18, left by limousine for a big shopping trip in New York City. The family will visit several shops during their three-night stay, including Macy’s and lululemon. Caroline will also be treated to a massage.

Caroline was humbled to be selected for the wish, but her family said it was something she really deserves.

“Because she was so concerned that when she was granted a wish that she was taking a wish away from someone else. Or that she didn’t really deserve it for some reason. I don’t think she realized how sick she was.”

Roland J. Downs Service Experts, longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, helped make this wish come true. This is their eleventh wish celebration since the sponsorship started a few years ago.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report