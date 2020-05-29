Local teens make wooden rainbows for medical facilities

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Healthcare facilities in Warren County now have some new outdoor decorations courtesy of local young people on probation.

The youth came up with the idea to construct and paint wooden rainbows, which are now on display outside of nursing facilities, adult homes and Glens Falls Hospital.

The rainbows took five teens weeks of work to make. They said they did it because they recognize the sacrifices being made by front line workers.

