Local teen severely injured after falling 14 feet from balcony

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The search is on for whoever provided the alcohol to an underage party after a teen severely injured in a fall Sunday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old fell 14 feet from a balcony onto a concrete slab.

They believe he was one of nearly two dozen teens partying at an Airbnb in Warrensburg Sunday night.

Police say the teen is in stable but guarded condition with several facial fractures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.