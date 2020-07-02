Local teen granted first wish by Make-A-Wish since start of pandemic

Breaking News
CheyenneLindsey

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York wish kid Cheyenne Lindsey at her wish reveal Wednesday in Cobleskill. Hers was the first wish granted by the chapter since mid-March and the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. (CREDIT: Make-A-Wish Northeast New York.)

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Make-A-Wish Northeast New York granted its first wish since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to a Cobleskill teen.

Cheyenne Lindsey spent the day Wednesday at the Adirondack Animal Land in Vails Mills as well as having lunch and shopping with her mom, sister and a family friend while a new above-ground swimming pool was being installed in her backyard.

“I knew it!” she squealed, according to Make-A-Wish, when she saw her brand new pool.

Family members, a DJ and confetti cannons were on-hand to celebrate with the teen.

“It will be something to do together – family time,” her mom Amber Slate said. “Hopefully, it will also be therapy. It will be good for her legs.”

The 15-year-old has cerebral palsy and a nervous system disorder.

This was the first wish granted by Make-A-Wish Northeast New York since mid-March and the beginning of the pandemic.

