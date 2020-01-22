Local teen donates blankets to those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region teenager is helping those in need this winter by giving out blankets and hot chocolate at the Albany City Mission.

Raven Lacy, 18, started handing out the blankets as part of Blankets of Love three years ago when she partnered with Best Cleaners. This year, she works for Dunkin’ and was able to convince her manager to donate hot chocolate as well to those in need.

On Tuesday, Lacy and her family helped hand out more than 50 blankets.

“I had a lot of throw blankets at home, and I figured it was cold outside, it’s around Christmastime, let’s collect blankets and give them out to the homeless or people just in need,” she said. “Not just the homeless people that need blankets or wants blankets. Just to spread the love and the warmth.”

Lacy’s cousins and mother helped her hand out the blankets to the homeless at the city mission.