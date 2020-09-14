Local teachers hold in-person classes outdoors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many Capital Region students are doing remote or hybrid learning, some schools are getting creative for their in-person instruction.

St. Madeleine Sophie School in Schenectady took a unique approach by starting their in-person classes outside.

All students also get a temperature check at drop-off, and the tents help protect the students from the elements outdoors.

