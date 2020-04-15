Local teacher spreading positivity through music

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Social distancing is keeping people apart from each other, but that hasn’t stopped one local music teacher from spreading positivity.
Katy Ashe, a vocal music teacher at Johnsburg Central School, uploads a video every Wednesday morning of herself or her students singing to help brighten up your morning.
The idea started when she had to find a way to stay in contact with her students during the statewide shutdown. While starting as a school project, she noticed the response was from more than just her students, and when social media got involved, the idea took off.
