Local teacher posts science experiment videos online

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With schools still out of session, local teachers are coming up with creative new ways to keep kids learning.

Jen Hazzard is a chemistry and physics teacher at Gloversville High School and Fulton-Montgomery Community College. She is posting videos of science experiments you can do at home on her YouTube page.

One experiment showed what happens to a gummy bear during chemical reactions. Or you can make “elephant toothpaste” from a mixture of soap, water, yeast and hydrogen peroxide.

Hazzard said the transition to online teaching was tough, but it allowed her to dive into new forms of education.

“Take risks as an educator,” she said. “Take a chance, try something new, and just get it so that they are learning something new every day. There is a lot of good that comes out of this because it’s going to really show kids, hopefully, that you should be a lifelong learner and that you should always want to learn. And I’m able right now to make it fun, and that’s been really cool.”

Hazzard is also hosting a virtual science fair that is aimed to get kids to continue with hands-on learning.

