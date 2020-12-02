Local tattoo parlor gives back with “get what you get” special

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Resolute Tattoo is running a special discount that gives back to children in need this holiday season. The catch? The client chooses their tattoo design at random.

When Holly Robinson and Dan Belcer opened their shop in Delmar back in 2018, their mission didn’t just include top-notch tattoo artistry. They also committed to community outreach.

Every month they choose a different charity to give back to with their unique “get what you get” special. They’ve raised over $18 thousand from their campaign over the past two years.

“It’s definitely a certain type of personality,” Robinson said. “It invites a fun type of person in the shop.”

Customers pay $100 for a hand-sized tattoo, a steep discount for a tattoo that large. Then, the artist donates anywhere from 50 to 100 percent of the proceeds to the local charity of the month.

Today, Jeff Cook returned to his go-to tattoo parlor for his fifth “get what you get” tattoo. He’s already received a spider, a skull, a knife, and a cardinal so far. This time, luck gave him pit-bull placed permanently on his ankle.

“Sometimes I just need some filler,” Cook explained. “And the money goes all to charity, so, why not?”

For November and December, Resolute Tattoo is giving back to Things of My Very Own — a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention for children who have been impacted by abuse and neglect. The organization plans to serve nearly 5,000 kids throughout the holiday season.