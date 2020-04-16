Local t-shirt company raising money for hospitals

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As businesses shift their focus to helping healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, one local business is doing its part to raise money for area hospitals.

Clear Image, based out of Northville, has started a t-shirt and mug service where $8 of the proceeds from every purchase goes to a local hospital of your choice.

Co-owner Angela Ludwig said they’ve had at least 80 orders since launching the website last Friday. The shirts are being made in-house with the help of her son.

Ludwig said it’s crucial that people step up and help.

“People are thankful and coming together,” she said. “I tell my kids, volunteer as much as you can, always try to give back, especially in situations like this. There are a lot of sick people right now, and it’s a very scary thing, especially if you are on the front line. If we can support them and help support small business, we will help everyone in the long run.”

Visit the store’s website to learn more or place an order.

