Local syrup producers making most of year without Maple Weekend

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While this year’s Maple Weekend in New York State was canceled because of the pandemic, local producers are making the most of prime syrup-making season.

Crosstown Maple in Ravena held an open house this weekend to show visitors the tapping and producing process.

The business initially began as a hobby for owner Kevin Reinisch years ago.

“Started with a turkey fryer, and then kinda worked our way up and then we’ve grown ever since, and now here we are with 2,500 taps and make about 500 gallons of syrup a year,” he said.

Now it’s turned into a family-run business, and this weekend visitors came out to enjoy their favorite maple products. A way of getting folks out to the business even without the typical Maple Weekend festivities.

“This year they encouraged us to be open as long as we could follow protocols, and without their sponsorship, but that at least allows us to be open and be able to share what we do during this time of year,” Reinisch said.

This time of year is usually the best for sap tapping, with warmer temperatures during the day dropping below freezing at night.

“It’s really still so exciting to see the sap run and have it come out as syrup here too, that’s the most exciting part,” Reinisch said.

If you missed out the last two days, Crosstown Maple will be continuing its open house next weekend from 10-3.