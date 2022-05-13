ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in his district, NY-20, on Wednesday. The winning artwork was chosen from among 24 student submissions representing nine high schools across the congressional district.

“I am always proud to recognize all participants in our Congressional Art Competition, and this year is no exception,” Congressman Tonko said. “Over the past two years, our Capital Region students have shown extraordinary strength and resilience as they have navigated the difficulties of learning during a pandemic. On Friday, I was thrilled to be able to join some of these students in person to celebrate their artistic brilliance and impressive dedication.”

Best in show – Annabelle Vasquez, Shaker High School

“Scopophobia”

Runner up – Chaehyeon “Lucy” Lee, Shaker High School

“A masked meal”

Honorable mention – Janet Pan, Niskayuna High School

“Underwater room”

Honorable mention – Mehar Singh, Emma Willard School

“Encompassed by two countries”

“Congratulations to Annabelle for her exceptional work, and to all of our Capital Region students who participated in this year’s competition,” Tonko continued. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the art teachers and parents who supported and facilitated their students’ participation this year.”

This year’s honorees were chosen by a panel of jurors from the Arts Center of the Capital Region. The winner will be honored at a reception in Washington D.C. this fall and will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capital for the following six months.