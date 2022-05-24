ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About 200 students from six local schools got a fast lesson on the stock market on Tuesday. They took part in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge at SEFCU Arena.

Each team was given a virtual million dollar bankroll to spend on trading decisions. “Days” went by in just minutes with teams having to work together to make the best investments and track their portfolios.

NEWS10 ABC was a proud sponsor. Ryan Peterson and Christina Arangio from NEWS10 in the Morning emceed the event.