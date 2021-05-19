Local students help with dedication ceremony for Civil War veteran

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A long forgotten Civil War veteran was remembered on Wednesday with help from seventh and eighth graders from St. Gregory’s School.

The students helped install a grave marker at a special military honors ceremony at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Twenty-four students worked with Albany Cemetery staff to install the new, polished marble gravestone for Union Army Private James Conners.

There was a musket salute and playing of taps. Junior ROTC students from La Salle Institute were also in attendance to present the colors.

The history of the Civil War is studied in grades 7 and 8 at St. Gregory’s School. Seventh graders learn about the root causes of the conflict, and eighth graders learn about the war itself.