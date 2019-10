CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of local students are “Filling the Bus” to fight hunger.

Students in the Canajoharie Central School District are accepting non-perishable food items until November 26. They want to collect a full bus of donations in time for the holidays.

All donations are being accepted at the high school. The elementary and middle schools are also helping out.

Any member of the community who would like to get involved is welcomed to do so.