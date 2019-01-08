Local Stewart’s Shop set to close

The Stewart’s Shop at 42 South Main Street in Voorheesville will be closing for good on January 13, 2019.

Officials with the company say a property was recently purchased on 112 Maple Avenue in Voorheesville in an attempt to relocate the current shop and add gasoline but was not unable to obtain the necessary approvals to move forward with the development.

Officials go on to say, for Stewart’s Shops, the trending area of profitability has been in the food-to-go category. Unfortunately, this shop does not have the ability to accommodate the equipment or space needs to expand food-to-go offerings, thereby limiting profitability. The inability to expand coupled with rising costs have made the closure necessary.

“We wanted to offer a brand-new shop with more food-to-go options and gasoline to the Voorheesville community, but we simply couldn’t get the approvals necessary to move forward. This is not the outcome we wanted,” said Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake.

Stewart’s Shops thanks their Voorheesville customers for their patronage and hopes they will continue to shop at the other shop locations including Altamont Blvd. in Altamont and Mill Hill Court shops in Slingerlands.

