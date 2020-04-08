Local sterilization company hopes to help in the fight against COVID-19

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company, based out of Slingerlands, is hoping to put their patented sterilization product to use in the fight against COVID-19.

“Everybody is wearing masks, so we have to do something,” said John Mason, Founder and Chairman of The Sabre Companies.

Sabre provides sterilization services to facilities that are contaminated with viruses or bacteria.

“We sterilize things. We don’t disinfect or sanitize. We sterilize, which is a very high standard,” said Mason.

Mason told NEWS10 ABC they have a successful history of applications. Most notably, the sterilization of U.S. Government buildings in Washington following the anthrax attacks back in 2001.

“We have so much validation on what we’ve done. We’re absolutely sure that the stuff we do is safe,” said Mason.

Now they are working with their partners at The Biomedical Acceleration & Commercialization Center at Albany Medical College (BACC), and they are hoping to use their technology and expertise to sterilize masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have to protect our healthcare community including our first responders,” said Mason.

Mason told NEWS10 up to 12,000 masks can fit in one of their sterilization chambers, which would be set up outside the hospital or facility. The entire process would take anywhere from eight to ten hours.

“We have a device that releases the gas into the chambers and holds it there for about 6 hours. Then that same device takes the gas back out and neutralizes. The tech goes in and does a second test to make sure everything in there was sterilized,” said Mason.

“We feel long term this will be less expensive than using a new mask every time,” he added.

Their patented product “DiKlor” or Chlorine Dioxide was approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency years ago, but now they’re waiting for the Federal Drug Administration to approve the PPE sterilization.

“It kills the microorganisms not only on the surface, but through the mask material itself,” said Mason.

Mason said so far in their internal research they have not detected any issues and they’re in the final phases of submitting data.

“The last piece is the FDA will confirm that we don’t impede the performance of the mask itself. We have no reason to believe it would, but we need that stamp of approval,” said Mason.

“Once that goes in place, hopefully here at Saber, we will get a EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) that will allow us to get going,” said Mason. He added that it could take a couple days or a few weeks.

He said the FDA will also probably put a limit on the amount of times a mask can be treated to about 10-15 times, though so far, they have not reached an amount where they have found that the treatment impedes the performance of the mask.

“There are only four companies in the U.S. that have a sterilization technology that could be put into this kid of use and we’re one of them,” said Mason.

He said the product they use is safe and used to disinfect about 80% of the fresh fruits and vegetables eaten in the U.S.

Mason shared with NEWS10 that their Director of Engineering and a dear friend of his, Peter Williams, suddenly passed away on April 7th. Mason said Williams was eager to see this project come to fruition.

“Peter would want us to keep going because he knows how important it is,” said Mason.

