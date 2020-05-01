Local sophomore reads to Amsterdam third graders during quarantine

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With school districts across New York state still developing ways to teach online, a local high school student is doing his part to keep kids reading.

Amsterdam sophomore, Corey Delisa, makes time each week to read a childhood favorite to third graders in the district. It started as a one-time thing reading some pages from “Hatchet.”

Delisa enjoyed it so much that he’s now doing a chapter a week with more than a dozen students.

“These kids are at the age where they can start receiving a lot of information,” he said. “I kinda saw it as something to make them be able to relax, enjoy a little story, kind of escape, because things can get hectic.”

Delisa said he hopes in whatever the “new normal” might be that the kids know it should always be normal to do things for others.

