Local small business owners have plans of how to reopen safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local small business owners are anxiously awaiting to get the approval to open their doors once again. Many owners and small business developers are working together to come up with plans of how to reopen properly.

Alex Rivera, the owner of Gentlemen’s Barber Shop, says when the ban is finally lifted, he has a plan of how to keep his workers and clients safe.

“Some of those things we would do is give out disposable capes. As barbers we would wait 15 to 20 minutes sometimes even 30 minutes between clients to clean up our stations,” he said.

Many local businesses in Saratoga County are working with Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and other partners to get back on their feet.

“The commerce and other partners are collectively securing donations both of money and of product to create small business recovery kits that we will be handing out before businesses open,” explained Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

Shimkus says the recovery kits will be filled with tools required for opening.

“So we are collecting masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting supplies, and signage,” he said.

Kate Baker, of the NYS Small Business Development Center at the University of Albany, says small business owners will only get one shot to open up correctly. Baker says it’s okay to take extra time to ensure everyone’s health.

“If you bring customers back in and you have the appearance of not being prepared, it’s going to create a consumer confidence issue,” she said.

Shimkus says, ironically, this week is actually small business week. He says Saratoga County plans on celebrating it by getting the recovery kits done by Friday to start giving them out.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES