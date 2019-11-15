Local ski resorts open for the season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plenty of people hit the slopes on Friday as several ski mountains in the area opened their trails.

Mount Snow in Vermont as well as both Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain opened on Friday.

This year, skiers and snowboarders will be able to enjoy a new cabin at the summit of Burnt Ridge Mountain. There is also a new competition-level freestyle cross course.

Over at Whiteface, gondola improvements and electrical power plant upgrades have been made giving guests faster and easier access to the summit and the entire resort.