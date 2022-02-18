HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office are both warning of a new texting scam. This comes one day after multiple Sheriff’s Offices warned residents of a USPS texting scam.

Police said this scam uses the person’s name and offers a Sheriff’s Office shirt for $10. Both said this is a scam and is not from either of the Sheriff’s Offices.

Screenshots of the scam text messages (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Screenshots of the scam text messages (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Screenshots of the scam text messages (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the text appears to have been sent out in mass on Friday morning. Residents should delete the text if they receive it.

If you fall victim to a scam and suffer damages or losses, you can contact your county Sheriff’s Office to file a report.