Local sheriff, paramedic show how to properly dispose plastic gloves

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local sheriff is offering up some hygienic advice after increased complaints of plastic gloves being littered all around at area grocery stores.

To help combat the issue, Columbia County Sheriff Dave Bartlett made a video with the help of paramedic Scott Bowman.

“So this is really simply, two clean hands you don’t want to get dirty,” Bowman demonstrated. “The right way to do this is to grab the lower end of the glove without touching the skin. Pull it off. Wrap into other, then with the clean hand, under glove, snag it, pull it off wrap, turn it inside out. Now you can handle safely and cleanly.”

After you ball them up, you should throw them in the trash. If there is no trash, Bowman said to set them on your car floor until you can dispose of them.

