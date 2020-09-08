Local shelter takes in animals displaced from Hurricane Laura

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than a dozen animals that were evacuated due to Hurricane Laura are now up for adoption in the Capital Region.
Four dogs and 11 cats were transferred from a Louisiana shelter to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.
The shelter first opened its doors to humane societies in need in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.
For more information, call (518) 828-6044 ext. 100 or email info@cghs.org. To be pre-approved for adoption, you can visit cghs.org and submit an adoption application online.
