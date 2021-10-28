Local school nutritionists join expo showcasing farm-to-table meal options

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School lunch is not the same as it was back when parents were in school, and today’s kids are on the hunt for the good stuff.

“Even my son, I mean he’s 10 years old and he loves hummus, so I said I don’t think I’d ever had hummus as a kid,” laughs Katy Headwell, the Director of Food Services at Shenendehowa Central School District.

The New York School Nutrition Association on Thursday bringing food vendors from across the New York to Saratoga where they showed the latest delicious and nutritious options they have to offer Capital Region Schools. It’s one event that just can’t be done over Zoom.

“We can touch it, taste it, feel it, you can see how it presents on a plate, you can see all the different ideas for recipe development and ways to get our kids to eat the more nutritious meals,” President-Elect Caitlin Lazarski explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Local school leaders say they’ve had a hard time getting some of the school lunch favorites this year amid the national supply and staff shortage. That’s why they’re looking for new options closer to home.

“Their stuff is not sitting on those shipping containers you know that everyone sees. Their stuff is down the street, so we are able to purchase things locally right from the farmer that’s down the street from us,” Headwell says.

School lunch directors also hope to give kids more variety they can get excited for so that better food options can equal better chances kids can be happily focused on learning.

“I love that they’re really focusing on the whole child instead of just here’s your breakfast, here’s your lunch, no big deal. So I really feel we become an essential part to the child’s school day,” Headwell says.