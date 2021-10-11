Local school nurse completes Boston Marathon

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Robin Mitchell, a school nurse and health teacher at Doane Stewart, has officially completed her fourth Boston Marathon.

Not only does she run because she’s passionate about it, but Monday, she ran for her friend Tara, who has ALS, in an effort to raise awareness of the disease. Tara was there cheering on Mitchell and met her at Heartbreak Hill.

Mitchell’s husband told NEWS10 ABC it was an incredible day with friends and family rooting for her. He said the highlight was seeing Tara at mile 20.

This was the eighteenth marathon Mitchell has participated in.

