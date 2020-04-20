Waterford school makes tribute video for first responders, essential workers

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s School in Waterford made a tribute video for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The video features students and staff giving personal shout outs to everyone keeping the Capital Region safe.
