Local school focuses on community involvement

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brown School in Schenectady welcomes students back to the classroom on Thursday. On Tuesday, teachers and staff were back in the building getting things ready.

The Brown School has students in Pre-K through Grade 11. While the kids were having fun enjoying summer, many were also busy with ongoing community service projects.

The push toward community service is something that is brought into almost every subject and every lesson at school. And it starts as early as kindergarten.

“It makes them feel so good,” kindergarten teacher Anna Gabree said. “It makes them feel like I did something for somebody else. That’s very important.”

Students will be back for a barbeque Wednesday night, and then the first bell rings at 8:05 a.m. Thursday.