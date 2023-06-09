ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City, Schenectady City and East Greenbush Central school districts announced they will be resuming outdoor activities following the improvement of the local air quality. A health-care advisory from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation declared that the Air Quality Index had improved from an “unhealthy” grade of 130 on June 8 to a “moderate” grade of 51 on June 9.

The wildfire smoke that drifted in from Canada, which had prompted the DEC to encourage New Yorkers to limit their time outside, has started to diminish in the Capital Region. The City School District of Albany said they will continue to offer masks to any students or employees who request one.

The school district stated that physical education classes and recess will now be able to return outside, and that field trips many also proceed as scheduled. School sports practices, games, and competitions have resumed as well.

Although the AQI has improved, the wildfires are still active in Canada. The schools will continue to monitor the DEC’s guidance on the area’s air quality.