Local school districts respond to being on State’s list of plans not yet submitted

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Governor Cuomo’s office on Monday, 107 school districts still haven’t submitted their reopening plans for the fall.

Governor Cuomo’s office says the list is accurate, and a number of districts only submitted their plans to the Department of Education, when they were supposed to submit them to the Department of Health as well. Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state’s reopening guidance, but didn’t actually submit their plan. Many districts are now rectifying the oversight.

Some districts maintain they submitted their plans correctly and are looking into why they are included on the State’s list.

NEWS10 has compiled responses from most of the local districts who did not successfully submit their plans for the fall by the deadline:

Brunswick Central: The school district says it “submitted its reopening plan before the deadline and made it accessible to the public on July 31.”

Mayfield: The school district says they made a submission error with the Department of Health, and that it has now been taken care of.

Germantown: The school district says their plan was submitted to NYS Education Department on July 31. They say they also submitted the NYS DOH Affirmation on July 14. “Upon learning [Monday] that there were two different submissions required for the NY Department of Health, we immediately submitted the second one,” the district told News10.

Broadalbin-Perth: The school district says it was an oversight on their part. They say they submitted their plan to SED before the July 31 deadline, but were unaware that there was a separate form to submit the plan to DOH. They have now submitted their plan to the Department of Health.

Argyle: The school district says their plan was submitted to SED, posted on their website, and shared with the community on July 31. They say DOH now has their plan as well.

Edinburg: The school district says they made a submission error. “Our plan was completed and submitted the plan to the New York State Education Department on the business portal on July 31st, 2020. Our plan has now been submitted to the New York State Department of Health.”

