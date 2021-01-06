Local school districts plan for expected state COVID testing mandate

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts are still waiting for state guidance after Governor Cuomo announced Monday he would require COVID testing for districts in areas with 9 percent or higher positive rates. Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Saratoga all have positive COVID rates above 10 percent.

That means school districts there need to be ready to follow Governor Cuomo’s new testing mandate. The only problem — they have no idea what it is.

“We are all learning about things right now on the fly,” says Schenectady City School District Interim Superintendent Aaron Bochniak. “We would like to see some blueprints on how that would specifically look, but we know it might take a few days for us to be able to get that. We’ve done as much preparation as we possibly can to be ready.”

Capital Region school districts are waiting on state guidance to say when testing needs to start, how many students and staff, and thresholds based on rising numbers. Meanwhile, they’re already prepared to test anywhere from 20 to 30 percent of their in-person learning population.

“We know that when students are here in front of us, that they are able to do much better and they are able to connect with their peers and their teachers also in a very different way than over a video call,” Bochniak explains in a Zoom call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“Research has shown nationally that the provision of virtual education is simply not the same experience and quality of experience as it is to providing an in person experience for kids,” says Dr. L. Oliver Robinson, Shenendehowa Central School District Superintendent.

Shenendehowa Central School District and Schenectady City School District confirm both already have enough parent consent forms filled out to cover testing. Albany City School District’s superintendent was unavailable for comment Wednesday, but a representative confirms students will be welcomed back in-person Monday with a 10 percent testing plan already in place, with or without state guidance.

Superintendent Robinson, meanwhile, says students have already returned for the existing in-person model for K-6 students, with grades 7-12 on a hybrid model where students are in person two days a week on a rotating schedule. He says he hopes to avoid all-virtual at all costs.

“Yeah, we can cover content virtually, but if school was only about covering content, then I think we’ve completely missed the mark of what educational experience is supposed to be like,” Dr. Robinson says. “We understand the concerns, we understand those safety concerns and live them every day, and we also understand the importance of providing a quality education to kids. The best way for us to do so is having kids in the space, in-person, and so until and unless we are told to do otherwise, that is our intent.”

Bochniak says parents in his district were informed back before the Thanksgiving break that school would be virtual until after winter break with in-person students returning Monday, pending any state level changes. He also adds Schenectady is getting a boost from the county department of health.

“We’ve helped them get set up to use our laboratory services agreement in order to do the rapid testing, we provided them with technical assistance to do the data entry, and then we’ve helped them facilitate access to the actual testing supplies,” says Schenectady County Public Health Interim Director Keith Brown.

However, New York State United Teachers and American Federation of Teachers released a joint statement Wednesday, calling for districts over the 9 percent threshold to go all virtual immediately. Brown says that’s not necessarily a perfect solution.

“The rates in schools are lower than they are in the surrounding communities, and we know that most of the cases that we’ve seen in schools have actually been exposures that occur outside of the school setting,” he explains.

The districts also respond all-virtual isn’t in the best interest of their students right now.

“Sometimes, being back in school and seeing other people — recognizing that we still have the social distancing climate and mask swearing — I think that psychologically people are just relieved to be back in a sense of normalcy,” says Dr. Robinson.

