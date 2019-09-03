Local school districts consider stop arm cameras

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law signed just last month will give law enforcement more ways to hold people accountable who pass school buses illegally.

The stop arm camera law allows law enforcement to actually use the video obtained to issue a ticket to either the driver or the owner of the vehicle.

Now the question for local schools is how to pay for the equipment. The law is not considered an unfunded mandate because school districts can opt into it, so there’s no state money offered.

Experts say some companies will front the cost of the cameras, and districts can pay them back once the fines start to roll in.