Local school district takes zero tolerance stance against teen vaping

Ballston Spa Central School District administrators held an informational forum for parents and students Wednesday night about teen vaping.

They say it’s become a huge problem in classrooms, in the bathrooms and on busses across the district.

This coming just weeks after the FDA banned the sale of vape flavors with the exception of tobacco, menthol and mint in convenience stores.

The FDA calls teen vaping an epidemic, and blames e-cigarette companies for marketing toward young people.

School districts in the Capital Region are now trying to combat the issue on their campuses.