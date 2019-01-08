Local school district allowing people to test drive buses

The Bethlehem Central School District is offering those interested in a job driving a school bus the opportunity to give one a test drive. The district will be holding an open house on Wednesday, January 30 from 10 a.m. noon.

You need to be 21 years of age with a clean driving record and do not need a commercial license to apply. Drivers work flexible, part-time schedules and begin at a rate of $17.68 an hour.

Bethlehem bus drivers typically work in the morning and the afternoon with a long break in between. Interested drivers may also be able to cover additional afterschool runs and sports or field trips, but otherwise, can count on having weekends, evenings and summers off as well as school holidays and breaks.

To RSVP email Kristin Hunter at khunter2@bethlehemschools.org or call the Transportation Department for more information 518-439-3830.

