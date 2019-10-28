Local rotary club donates ambulance to Haiti

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotary Club in Schenectady is sending some help to to a country that’s been hit hard by poverty and natural disasters.

They’re teaming up with Mohawk Ambulance Service to send a fully stocked ambulance to Haiti.

The ambulance was taken off the road by the Mayor Clinic and donated to the Rotary Club Foundation. It’s filled with critical supplies that can be used by the Haitian Ambulance Corps.

“The conditions in Haiti are very difficult to appreciate,” International Committee Chairman Brian Merriam said. “Just to give you some stats: The average Haitian makes $1,900 a year; the average Haitian lives to the age of 62. The infant mortality rate is 14 times higher than the U.S. The country’s been 97 percent deforested. When they had the earthquake back in 2010, a quarter of a million people were killed in 30 seconds.”

The Schenectady Rotary Club, just one of 40 in the Capital District, has been involved with a fresh water initiative in Haiti since 1999.