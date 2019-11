ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant owner was honored as Albany County’s Citizen of the Month for her work giving back to the community.

Emrys Young, the owner of Kitchen 216 on Central Avenue, was honored Monday morning for her plan to give away 250 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

The 29 year old said she knows what it’s like to go through hard times and wants to pay her success forward.