SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Restaurant Association hosted the inaugural Restaurant Industry Spotlight on Excellence (RISE) Awards on November 14. A couple of the esteemed awards were earned by local restaurants and educators.

The evening recognized the dedication and ingenuity of the restaurant industry and presented the first class of RISE Award Winners. New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut states, “The RISE Awards underscored the tenacity and resiliency of the industry and the hardworking people behind the scenes. From the nominations to the finalists and ultimately the winners, the strong sense of community within New York’s restaurant industry was clear throughout the evening. It was a memorable celebration and congratulations to all the award winners.”

Nominations were accepted from August 1 through August 30 and reviewed by a statewide committee of judges, who scored them based on criteria set by NYSRA to select the winner. The first class RISE winners are as follows,