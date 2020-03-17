Local restaurants, bars concerned during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local restaurants and bars remain uneasy following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order shutting them down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local business owner called it a perfect storm as they move through the unknown.

“The financial impact has been devastating because we have so much product and we’re not capable of selling it,” said McGeary’s Irish Pub Tess Collins.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days for McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany. But because of the coronavirus, they’re closed down. And like many businesses, they don’t know when they’ll reopen.

Collins and her staff did one last cleaning Tuesday of the bar after the indefinite closure due to concerns over coronavirus .

“I’m trying to stay positive because there’s nothing we can do about it,” Collins said.

A lot has changed in a week. Collins was preparing for large crowds to flood her bar for the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day. Now, all the alcohol and food she had reaped no profit.

“We’ve been planning for like a month. So we had 500 dinners of just corn beef and cabbage prepped up. That’s not even the $40,000 worth of liquor,” Collins said.

The food was donated. Collins said many of her employees are living paycheck to paycheck.

“They have families. They can barely make it,” Collins said.

Collins said she may do take out to break even. She and other businesses owners are also banding together to help them and the community out.

