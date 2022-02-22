ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — February 22 is National Margarita Day. While National Margarita Day is held every year on February 22, this year it also falls on Taco Tuesday and Twosday (2/22/2022).

To celebrate the day, some restaurants in the Capital Region are having drink specials. Since it’s also Tuesday, some may have taco specials.

TORO Cantina, Albany

TORO Cantina has a few drink specials, including $5 Patrón Silver Black Raspberry Margaritas and $10 Fuego Margaritas, where you can choose for it to be made with jalapeno, chipotle or habanero. The Patrón margaritas are served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last.

The team from Patrón will also be on site with the margarita bike from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can hop on and blend a margarita. Reservations are highly recommended.

El Loco Mexican Café, Albany

El Loco Mexican Café is serving buy one, get one house margaritas all day. To celebrate Twosday, the restaurant is also offering $2.22 tacos.

La Fiesta, Albany

La Fiesta will be serving two-for-one margaritas all day.

Margarita City, Colonie

Margarita City is hosting a live mariachi band at 8 p.m. The restaurant is also serving margarita specials all day, including a Mango Habanero Margarita.

JJ Rafferty’s is offering $5 margaritas all day. They are also offering a special on tacos.

The Shaker and Vine, Schenectady

The Shaker and Vine will be serving margaritas in a souvenir mini Patrón bottle. Flavors include blood orange, mango, mixed berry, pineapple, and traditional. There’s a limited number of souvenir bottles available with the purchase of a Patrón margarita. One is available per customer.

Curry Patta, Altamont

Curry Patta is offering buy one, get one margaritas and margarita flights.

Sabor Azteca, Clifton Park

Sabor Azteca will be serving two-for-one margaritas all day. The restaurant will also be serving samples of Jose Cuervo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

La Fiesta, Clifton Park

La Fiesta is hosting a live mariachi band at 6 p.m. The restaurant is also serving margarita specials.