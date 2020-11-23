Local restaurant offering annual Thanksgiving pizza

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though Thanksgiving is going to look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you still can’t get in the spirit! And for turkey lovers, there’s an old, reliable way to get the taste of Thanksgiving — and it comes in just one slice of pizza.

Pizza Works in Burnt Hills is now doing its annual Thanksgiving pizza, so you can enjoy all those holiday flavors early with one bite. They have roughly 40 varieties, but this one always seems to be a keeper.

Store manager Adam Neander said their style of Thanksgiving pizza is a white garlic base with stuffing, crumbled turkey, and mozzarella cheese topped with some gravy.

To them, it’s all about experimenting!

“Here is always — pizza is plate — you can make anything on it, possibilities are endless. And it was the season, so we ended up with a Thanksgiving pizza. No one really knows what it supposed to be, so it’s like freestyle every time. So kind of just learning from it every time we make it to make it better every year.”

They also have some plans post-Thanksgiving. Another Pizza Works location will be coming in January on Saratoga Road.