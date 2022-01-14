Local restaurant honoring Bob Saget with weekend specials

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant is using its menu to honor the late comedian and actor Bob Saget this weekend. Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

In the past, Cafe Madison in Albany made specials based on a certain theme each weekend, and this weekend, they are making special that are Full House-themed. Last weekend’s theme honored Betty White, who passed away in December.

“It was just kind of a fun homage to them, unfortunately both of them passed away, but it was more of a celebration of their life and their influence on pop culture,” BMT Hospitality Dir. of Restaurants John Dollard said.

Along with having a theme each weekend, the restaurant also looks for food items that are trending.

Available until Sunday, you can get the “Danny Tanner Tater Tot Beni,” the “Olsen Twins Double Stuffed Waffles,” and the “Kimmy Gibbler Nashville Hot Breakfast Burrito.”