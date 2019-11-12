Local resorts prepping for ski season

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) — The forecast may be too chilly for some, but for a local ski resort looking to start their season, it’s just right.

Skiers looking to hit the slopes earlier than December can get going this Saturday. At Jiminy Peak, the cold temperatures have made that possible.

The staff at Jiminy always look to start their season as soon as possible, but this year, Mother Nature has been especially kind to their resort.

“We have a great weather window for snowmaking, and also, natural snow in people’s backyards, which is awesome,” Katie Fogel, marketing director at Jiminy Peak told NEWS10 ABC. “It puts people in the mood. they want to go skiing.”

While the natural snow sets the mood, the tower snow guns make the trails the optimal consistency.

At Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield, they’re still holding off until December. But they, too, are firing up their snow machines while the air is nice and frigid.

“The great part about the cold temperature, is it gives us time to do fine-tuning to the snow gun, during the marginal times of the year where it sort of rains 50% of the time and snows. That’s sort of where the magic is,” PJ Roberts, Mountain Operations Manager said.