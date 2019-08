ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ten volunteers from the Albany Red Cross are getting ready to deploy South for Hurricane Dorian.

The volunteers will help with evacuation centers since the storm is expected to hit over Labor Day weekend. The crew is expected to leave Albany International Airport in two shifts Friday morning.

Across the country, hundreds more volunteers and more than 30 truckloads are preparing to head to the Southeast coast to help with recovery efforts.