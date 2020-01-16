Local Red Cross volunteer heads to Puerto Rico

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local volunteers are helping earthquake victim sin Puerto Rico.

More than 1,000 tremors have hit the island since late December 2019.

The Red Cross of Eastern New York sent a volunteer to Puerto Rico on Thursday. Jose Santiago arrived at Albany International Airport in the morning to fly out for his deployment.

“You get there and all your training goes right into action, and you roll your sleeves up, you go out there, and hopefully, try to give them a sense of comfortability or reassurance that things will get better,” he said.

To help the children, Santiago has a backpack filled with Mickey Mouse stuffed animals.

This is his twenty-third disaster relief mission, but the first time he’s ever had to help after an earthquake. He will be down in Puerto Rico for the next three weeks.