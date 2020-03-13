Local program gets teen in touch with his inner Superman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Boys and Girls Club program is working to get at risk kids off the street to use their time constructively through music.

David Gordon is the program coordinator of the organization’s program, Lyricist 101. He’s helped raise about $3,000 to get professional equipment for the kids to use.

Gordon noticed that 17 year-old Mohammed Kaneeh was closed off. Gordon said the program was able to open the kid up. They met at an event where Kaneeh was dressed as Superman.

“I said, “What do you know about Superman?” He started going into all this stuff about who Superman is and where he came from. And I said, “You know what? Can you rap about Superman?” Gordon said.

That opened Kaneeh up to rapping. Now he has a six track album that he created at the club called “Black Superman.”

Kaneeh said he identifies with the comic book character because they have similar stories.

“Superman, Clark Kent, as you know as Kal El came from a Krypton — his planet was destroyed,” Kaneeh said. “My family is from Africa. During the wartime, my parents and I became refugees,” Kaneeh said.

Kaneeh said the experience has allowed him to be himself.

“It allows me to be goofy in my own little space.” Kaneeh said.

“It’s non-judgmental. And in these kids lives today, a lot of kids don’t have an outlet, and I think music is that median between the real world, the things they hold inside — it’s an artistic outlet,” Gordon said.

Black Superman will be released April 1 via streaming platforms.

LATEST STORIES: