JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Theater Arts for 500! Local assistant professor from Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) is living out his dream appearing on Jeopardy on an upcoming episode.

Jason Radalin is a current assistant professor of theater arts, film studies, and english at FMCC. The professor has gotten the chance to live out his lifelong dream to go on Jeopardy. As an educator and scholar, Radalin surely has some great knowledge. Watch Radalin on Jeopardy Tuesday, December 20.